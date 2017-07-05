Is Rob Kardashian Repossessing Blac Chyna’s Luxury Cars After Blasting Her On Social Media?

Uh oh! Blac Chyna could be losing her luxe whips that Rob Kardashian bought her during their relationship. We’ve got the video of him showing off the rides with an ominous message.

Is the repo-man on the way to Blac Chyna‘s place? After ex Rob Kardashian, 30, exposed the all-out war between the pair where he accused her of using him and cheating on him with other men, it looks like he wants to take back some of the expensive gifts he gave her during happier times. Since his Instagram account has been deleted after he violated their terms of service by posting nude pics of Chyna online, he took to his Snapchat on July 5 to issue a subtle threat that he’s coming for her prized luxury cars. In the video, he wanders through a driveway showing off her red Ferrari, purple Lambo and black Range Rover while singing the chorus to the Marvalettes 1961 hit “Mr. Postman.”

While it’s a mystery why he’s singing that particular song, there’s no question that he’s the one who purchased the customized lavender Huracan Lamborghini for her back in Apr. 2016, setting the reality star back $200,000. It was an engagement present to his new fiancee at the time and she was so excited that she took to Instagram to show it off and give Rob some love. “Thank you baby for my Huracan Lamborghini @robkardashian,” she captioned a pic of the pair standing next to it in their driveway.

For her 29th birthday in May of 2017, Chyna showed off a bright red new 488 Spider Ferrari on Snapchat, and it came with a matching red bow on the top. She didn’t reveal who the expensive gift-giver was, but the car costs a whopping $273,000 so someone was really feeling the love towards her.

The reality star made sure to show off that particular car first, then panned over to the Lambo he gave her and then showed off another black car and a black Range Rover that still had paper plates on it. It’s not clear if that ride came from Rob as well, or if it’s the same Rover that she gave him in Dec. 2016 (if it is, get that SUV registered with some CA plates people!). After his all-out online assault on his ex throughout the day, he could be giving her a warning that he’s calling the repo man if he holds the title to any those whips.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob will end up repossessing the cars he gave Chyna?