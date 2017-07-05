This ‘Riverdale’ Theory About Betty’s Brother (& His Father) Totally Makes Sense

Need a new theory to hold you over until the October 11 return of ‘Riverdale?’ We’ve got a juicy one for ya, that may involve a few Southside Serpents.

ICYMI, the Riverdale finale answered a lot of questions but also asked a brand new one: Who is Betty Cooper’s brother? Yes, that’s right — Alice revealed to Betty that she found out she was pregnant during her senior year of high school, and while Hal wanted her to abort the baby, she actually had a son and gave him up for adoption. The creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa already revealed to Glamour that we’ll most likely meet her brother during season two, but have we already met him?

A new theory posted on Reddit actually names Joaquin DeSantos, Kevin’s boyfriend and fellow Southside Serpent, as the long-lost brother — and it kind of makes sense. He is a bit older, as he’s not in school with the Scooby gang. Plus, the theory goes a step further, naming FP Jones as the father. You may remember that during this season, FP had some choice words for Alice, saying, “You may not live on the Southside anymore, you may not dress like you’re from the Southside, but we both know the truth: Snakes don’t shed their skin so easily.”

So, if he’s the father, maybe that‘s why Hal wanted her to abort the baby? Did FP and Alice have a fling? We know the Coopers love those bad boys. Also, FP and Joaquin do have quite a bit in common, ie. they were working together to cover up Jason’s murder, and Joaquin did seem to have a very strong bond with and loyalty to FP. Plus, Alice seemed very interested when she saw the two of them talking during Jughead’s birthday party. We also know that Skeet Ulrich was upped to a series regular for season two — so will he now be playing Jughead’s dad and Betty’s step dad? Anything’s possible in Riverdale.

Also, these tweets by Rob Raco, who plays Joaquin, don’t help:

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joaquin is Alice’s son, and FP’s the father? Let us know all your theories below.