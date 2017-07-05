‘RHONY’ Recap: The Ladies Share Raunchy Anal Sex Stories In Vermont

‘How old were you when you first had anal sex?’ The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ know what age they were, and they shared all the raunchy details of their experiences during the July 5 episode!

When Dorinda suggested, “let’s spend this dinner telling secrets” on the July 5 episode of RHONY, Bethenny came up with the clever idea of playing Truth Or Dare. “I’m always good at coming up with some sort of ice breaker or game we should do, and it’s an odd dinner. The vibe is definitely weird, but let’s try to have a little fun,” Bethenny added before they started the game inside their luxurious cabin in Vermont. Click here to see pics from Season 9 of RHONY!

However, Carole was afraid the ladies would cheat — by lying during the game — so she suggested they just ask a random question and everyone would then have to answer. So the first question of the night was, “How old were you when you first had anal sex?” Yes, really. Dorinda insisted she never had anal sex, but she did say John‘s penis is as big as a cucumber. Tinsley, however, said, “It’s an easy answer for her” because she was married.

“Why would you want to do that?” Dorinda asked. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” Tinsley replied, but Dorinda kept going — “it’s not acceptable behavior. It’s not natural!” And then she went on to demonstrate the different acts of a penis meeting both a vagina and a butthole with her hands. If anything, that was “not natural.”

Anyway, Tinsley didn’t agree with Dorinda, but she did say, “I will tell you this — I cried,” to which Carole then said, “Maybe Dorinda was right.” Watch the video clip below!

In other RHONY news, a big news story broke about Bethenny — her ex, Jason Hoppy, was arrested for allegedly sending her “abusive emails” and screaming, “I will destroy you!” The news hit Page Six, so Bethenny had a lot of anxiety about it while in Vermont, but even so, she only talked to Carole about the situation. She kept the rest of the ladies in the dark about it. Bethenny was also on the fence about inviting Ramona to Mexico. One of the ladies told Ramona that Bethenny was planning on inviting her, but it never happened.

Also, the ladies told LuAnn to stop gloating about her marriage. They even reminded her that there were a lot of struggles (aka cheating) for her along the way. Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of RHONY? Tell us below!