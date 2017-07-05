How To Not Feel Like Crap After A Long Weekend Of Eating & Drinking

If you feel like you went off the rails this weekend, or even if you thought you did pretty good, but saw the scale creep up (like me!), then here are some tips on getting back on track.

Summer is tough. You want to look your best but there are so many opportunities where a diet can go out the window. There are tons of added calories during BBQs — from delicious food to alcohol to sweet desserts. If you’re feeling a little groggy and slug-ish after an indulgent holiday weekend, here are some tips from me and experts on how to feel great again.

1. Make your own food. You probably didn’t have much control over the weekend — you may have been eating out, or had other people cooking for you. Now is your chance to have delicious food that YOU can control. You can include healthy, in-season ingredients that are delicious. Amanda Foti is a Dietitian and Nutritionist and made a yummy taco dinner to get back on track after a weekend away. She wrote on Instagram, “Taco Tuesday — not very patriotic but sure is tasty 👌 these tomatoes are so sweet, like candy, crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, ground turkey with taco seasoning and of course topped with guac. Healthy and clean eating to jump back into a 3 day work week.” She’s saving calories by swapping out tortillas for lettuce, beef for lean turkey, and adding healthy, filling fats like avocado to her meal. This looks totally satisfying and filling, but it’s also full of lean protein and veggies to help you feel great after a weekend of carbs and sweets.

2. Do a workout. After I got back from a vacation in June, I planned a workout class for the next day. Paying $30-$35 for a class in NYC is motivation in itself! Although I was tired, the workout (I did Body By Simone, which is a cardio dance class loved by Taylor Swift and Chrissy Teigen) made me feel less bloated and more energized. It also made me feel less guilty about having some treats while I was away. I think it also helps to treat yourself to some cute workout wear. I really like Demi Lovato‘s new line with Fabletics!

3. Track your food. I am doing Weight Watchers and you can track everything via an online app. Each food has a point value and foods with protein and fiber are lower in value. For example, a portion of grilled chicken has two points, and most fruits and veggies have zero. Wine has four points per glass and a hot dog on a bun has 10! I get 30 points per day and an additional 35 per week. You probably weren’t keeping track of how many chips you had or how many glasses of wine you had over the weekend. Writing everything down is a reality check.

4. Hydrate! Alcohol, caffeine, and the sun can make you dehydrated. Dr. Philip Goglia, a nutritionist who works with celebs like Khloe Kardashian says you should be drinking a lot of water — half your body weight in ounces, daily.

