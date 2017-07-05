National Bikini Day: See Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More Stars In The Hottest 2-Pieces

It’s National Bikini Day and we’ve got the hottest photos of some of the biggest stars including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in awesome stylish 2-pieces. Check out the sexy pics here!

There’s never been a better moment to sport your best 2-piece bathing suit because it’s National Bikini Day! The now classic swimsuit style was introduced to the world back on July 5, 1946 by French engineer Louis Reard and was modeled for the first time by dancer Micheline Bernardini. The bikini has since become a sexy phenomenon over the years and many beautiful stars like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have rocked their hot bods in some of the best ones. Whether it’s brightly colored and fun or dark solid and lacy, we have to admit the bikini is one of the best inventions for some intense pool fun in the summer sun! See our favorite bikini pics of some of the most gorgeous stars here!

It’s no doubt that finding the perfect bikini can be a challenge but with the right fit, there’s no better way to show off a fantastic booty! Over the years, young fashionable celebrities like Kylie, have publicly displayed their bikini picks and it didn’t take too long for their choices to become a trend. There’s nothing better than new versions of a particular piece of clothing and with the help of various designs from tons of incredible fashion designers, the bikini never seems to lose its popularity!

From old time fashion icons like Marilyn Monroe to current newcomer models like Gigi Hadid the bikini has famously made its way onto some of our favorite people. Whether they’re worn while frolicking alone on a beach with sand in your toes or splashing around in the ocean with friends holding refreshing mixed cocktails, we guarantee you’ll be making a true fashion statement! All hail bikini!

HollywoodLifers, which bikini clad beauty is your favorite? Let us know here!