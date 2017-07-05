Is Nas Reaching Out To Nicki Minaj With This Totally Emo Instagram?

Nas and Nicki Minaj’s hot and heavy romance ended abruptly just before the holiday, but based on a very emotional pic the rapper posted on July 5, it seems as though he may be missing the ‘No Frauds’ singer!

Is Nas sending his ex, Nicki Minaj, a message on Instagram? The rapper took to the social media site on July 5 and posted a rather sad looking picture of himself with the caption: “U on my mind.” It’s very cryptic, but we, along with a ton of his followers, believe he may be reaching out to Nicki with this message. After all, they did just split a few days ago, so it would make sense that he’s missing Nicki. Click here to see more pics of Nicki Minaj!

As we previously told you, a source close to Nicki informed us that she’s heartbroken after their split. “Nicki and Nas have stopped hooking up,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Honestly they were more friends and collaborators than anything serious. Still, she would have been excited for it to work out.” We knew she was upset, but we had no idea Nas was also devastated, following the breakup. Obviously, we’re not 100% sure his message is for Nicki, but all signs point to her.

Even his fans think so! “Nicki fashoo😂😌,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “@nas If this some bulls**t post about nicki I will officially be done with you.” One fan also said, “Nicki on ya mind….. 😍😍♥️,” while another asked, “@nas why didn’t you tag @nickiminaj since she on your mind?” Good point! He totally should have tagged Nicki. Again, we have no idea who he’s really talking about, but it seems like he’s referring to Nicki. And if so, maybe they’ll get back together!

