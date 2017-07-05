How To Take Your Midi Skirt From Work To The Weekend: Tips For Dressing It Up & Down

The midi skirt is THE silhouette of the summer and although it’s our new go-to look for work, that doesn’t mean you can’t make it look edgy, effortless, and cool on the weekend. Celeb stylist Brad Goreski is offering up his go-to tips to transform your look.

The midi is the style of the season, as everyone from our fave celebs to street-style stars continue to show off effortless looks that are covetable and cool. While do we love the trend so much? Not only is it comfortable, easy to throw on and universally flattering, but it’s also quite versatile, too!

Brad Goreski teamed up with Marshalls to break down the hottest looks of the summer, and we picked his brain for the best ways to style a midi. “I LOVE a good midi skirt because it’s a silhouette that works on all body types. It can magically define or refine curves and is so versatile when it comes to styling,” he told HollywoodLife.com.

While you’ve probably already mastered the look with pointy pumps, block heels, or wedges for the office, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress it down for a day date, brunch, or sightseeing. “They can be dressed down with a knotted t-shirt and slip-on sneakers or dressed up with an off-the-shoulder top and pumps – there’s really no wrong way to wear this trend,” he added.

Still not sure you can rock the trend? Don’t splurge on a pricey version you may only wear once — and it’s never too late to score the perfect skirt for summer. “I love hitting up my local Marshalls for trend pieces, like a midi skirt, because they always have the most in-season styles that are usually placed at the front of the store and are refreshed weekly,” Brad said.

Are you rocking a midi skirt this season?