Melania Trump Shows Off Cleavage In $1,477 Blue Dress On Fourth Of July

It was a weekend filled with red, white, and blue for First Lady Melania Trump, 47, who showed off her patriotic style on two occasions over the holiday weekend — but her most commanding outfit was definitely the beautiful blue dress she wore on the Fourth of July, where she appeared on the Truman Balcony at the White House in Washington, D.C., alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, where she showed off a fit-and-flare, sleeveless frock by designer Esteban Cortázar. The dress featured a scoop neck and an asymmetrical hemline, which was polished off with a white border — and she even managed to show off a hint of cleavage in her latest look.

The first lady opted for a frock by Columbian-born Esteban, 32, who was raised in Miami and quickly rose to fame, becoming the youngest designer to ever show at New York Fashion Week at the age of 18. Her blue jersey dress had a fashion-forward silhouette and retails for $1,477 — but if you loved the look, you’re in luck: it’s currently on sale for $532 at Matches.

Melania stuck to an all-American approach to dressing over the holiday weekend as she kicked off the celebration on June 30, where she opted for a rather relaxed look as she was seen stepping off Air Force One, all while clad in a trendy gingham pencil skirt by Altuzarra. While gingham is a holiday staple, the print is also a major trend for the current season. She paired the top with a white button-down shirt, which she wore tucked into the pencil skirt, and a pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps.



