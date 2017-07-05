Meek Mill Slams Ex Nicki Minaj As ‘Phony’ On New Song ‘Bag Talk’ — Listen & Read Lyrics

Just days after Meek Mill delivered an Instagram rant against Nicki Minaj saying everything she has is ‘fake,’ he’s continued the diss in his new song ‘Bag Talk.’ LISTEN to Meek call Nicki a ‘phony’ here!

Meek Mill, 30, simply will not let it go! He slammed his ex Nicki Minaj, 34, in a new song called “Bag Talk” from his mixtape Meekend Music II (July 4) and it isn’t pretty. “B*tches changed for the fame, you gotta watch when they phony,” Meek raps on the track, and it’s easy to believe that it’s a continuation of his earlier rant about “fake b*tches” — which many fans agree is directed towards Nicki — from June 30. Listen to the song above!

In case you missed it, Meek fired off a lengthy rant on Instagram a few days before his mixtape dropped. “When they gone come out wit a cd about all these fake b#%ches be doing????, he wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. “fake skin color … fake weaves…. fake ass … fake mileage … fake nails…. fake friends etc … can somebody speak up. when you finally see them without everything on n****s be sick forreal #dontmakeme #youknowimsavage #howdareyou,” he added. Yikes!

It’s been quiet on Nicki’s front, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the “Anaconda” rapper decided to slam Meek right back in a future song. We’ll keep you posted!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Bag Talk:”

We was grinding, they was hating

Perfect time to get this money, I was patient

We was Gucci, they was snaking

Only one to keep it real when they was faking

What's your favorite song let me know now! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

