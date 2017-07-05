Blac Chyna Vs Rob Kardashian: Mechie Shades Them Both For Dragging Him Into Their ‘Games’

Mechie is pissed that he was pulled into the drama with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna after Rob shared a video of Blac and Mechie making out. He clapped back in a now-deleted Instagram.

R&B singer Mechie, 24, probably didn’t wake up on July 5 expecting to get dragged into one of the most explosive Instagram wars ever, but that’s exactly what happened! Rob Kardashian, 30, put his ex Blac Chyna, 29, on blast, claiming she cheated on him. Then, he backed it up by posting a video of her making out with Mechie! Apparently getting called out by a Kardashian wasn’t on his to-do list, because he’s pissed. The indie singer took to Instagram to clap back at the couple for getting him involved.

“I’m not here for these games,” said white text on a black background on Mechie’s Instagram. He captioned the photo “They wild.” Apparently he realized that commenting on the situation was adding to the frenzy, so he took it down. Luckily there’s a screenshot below if you’re curious to see! And see more pics of Mechie, here.

If you’re just tuning into the wild drama, let us catch you up. Apparently Rob discovered that Blac was sleeping with other men, including Mechie, just days after he bought her $250,000 of jewelry and had sex with him. Rob claims that Chyna brought these men into their home while his daughter Dream was there. He unveiled all of this info in a series of Instagram pictures, including conversations he’d had with Chyna and her hookups in text messages, plus naked photos Blac had sent him. One of the posts included a video of Blac making out with Mechie in she and Rob’s bed. Yikes!

