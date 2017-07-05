Lindsay Lohan Defends Trump Against ‘Bullying’ On July 4th: Here’s America’s Response

Lindsay Lohan wants to make America great again. The actress spent the 4th of July defending President Trump against ‘bullies’, asking followers on Twitter to support the ‘kind’ Trump family. Huh?

Who knew that President Donald Trump‘s biggest supporter would be…Lindsay Lohan? Lindsay, 31, took some time out of her 4th of July holiday to respond to positive stories about the president on Twitter. It’s clear that Lindsay’s a major Trump supporter, and would like her followers to switch to Team #MAGA and jump on the “fake news” train, too. In the first tweet, she responded to an angry Trump supporter who called out “all you crybabies at CNN” by tweeting a story about Trump supporting legislation to help a terminally ill child in Britain receive care in the United States. “Take a look at what a REAL POTUS and man does”, she tweeted.

Lindsay agreed with the woman with familiar rhetoric heard from Trump supporters: “THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA”, she wrote. In another tweet praising Trump, Lindsay somehow defacto defended former President Barack Obama, as well.

Someone tweeted a photo of Trump getting a hug from India’s PM Narendra Modi, captioned “This #4thOfJuly2017 I feel like the brother in this picture when i realize my President isn’t the same clown We had last yr at this time.” Lindsay thought that was rude, and said that the Trump family wouldn’t stoop to unkind words. “@hrtablaze @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @FLOTUS@DonaldJTrumpJr are kind people. As An American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th”.

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Umm…Lindsay must have forgot that President Trump spent the last 8+ years insulting former President Obama every chance he got. This is the man who started the birther movement, and demanded to see Obama’s birth certificate to prove that the US citizen wasn’t actually born in Kenya. Even with a birth certificate produced, he continued to rant about it actually being fake. Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t have the cleanest track record for being kind to people who don’t agree with him or his father. Americans who’ve seen Lindsay’s bizarre tweets haven’t forgotten, though:

Someone's starting to snap. Not enough love for the Troll, people. pic.twitter.com/mU4LEMBmdP — NME (@TheNotoriousNME) July 5, 2017

I don't trust anyone who brags about sexually assaulting women. And when it comes to bullying, POTUS flings mud pretty well himself. — MDistey (@Megletmeow) July 4, 2017

You are clueless and privileged. If you want to be an "activist" go out and talk to real people. The Trumps aren't normal by any stretch. — New Wave Dave (@davechanedm) July 5, 2017

As for bullying, the president is under fire for seemingly advocating violence against the press through Twitter and inflammatory speeches. Deriding the “mainstream media” as “fake news” that’s out to get him and personally attacking journalists has riled up supporters who believe Trump is being victimized by those he’s actually victimizing.

It’s interesting to see Lindsay defend Trump, not because of politics — she’s openly Republican — but because of their history. Lindsay’s one of the women that Trump has said horribly gross, sexist things about in the past. On a 2004 Howard Stern appearance, Trump said that Lindsay, who was 18 at the time, was “probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they’re always the best in bed?” Eww eww ewww.

But alas, in March 2016, Lindsay defended the then-candidate during his presidential run. “I know Donald Trump, he is a nice person,” she said in an interview with The Scottish Sun. “My dad was a broker when he was younger so I know that part of the world. They are making too much of a spectacle out of the election and they’re being mean. People are too mean towards Trump.” She went on to say that she was a Hillary Clinton fan, but wasn’t going to vote in the presidential election. It’s unclear if she actually voted or not.

