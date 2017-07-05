SO exciting! Lauren Conrad officially became a mom after giving birth to her & her husband William Tell’s 1st child! We seriously could not be happier for the former ‘Laguna Beach’ & ‘Hills’ star. Get all the sweet details on the arrival of their bundle of joy here!

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad, 31, and her hubby William Tell, 37! The pair, who have been married for three years, are brand new parents, and we can only imagine how thrilled the two must be about welcoming their first child into the world! Lauren finally gave birth on July 5, and they had a precious baby boy named Liam James Tell. Aw! See pics of Lauren and William, here.

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple told PEOPLE of their new addition. “Mom, Dad, and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!” The only ones who aren’t so excited are their two pups, who seem a liiiittle confused. “Chloe and Fitz aren’t so sure …” she added. LOL! The little cutie came out weighing 6 lbs. and 14 oz., and we can’t wait to watch him grow!

Since announcing her and William’s baby joy on New Years Day, Lauren has kept fans semi-updated with her pregnancy via her blog. However, she and William did decide NOT to share their little one’s sex, and the former reality star only posted and kept ONE Instagram pic of her baby bump. “Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹,” Lauren captioned a pic of her bare belly, which she posted on Mar. 30.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Perhaps her secrecy has something to do with a blog post she wrote back in January titled “4 Things to Never Say to a Pregnant Woman.” In the article, one of Lauren’s “ladylike laws” was “Refrain from commenting on the size of someone’s bump.” She wrote, “Women carry their pregnancy in all different ways, and can be self-conscious about it. Whether a woman is bigger than average or she’s not showing as much as she thought she would be, keep in mind that it can be a very sensitive subject.”

But while Lauren was not one to flaunt her pregnancy curves, it’s clear the blonde beauty was thrilled about becoming a mom. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…” she wrote on Instagram at the time of her pregnancy reveal. And now she’s finally gotten to meet her little one! Congrats again, Lauren and William!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Lauren and William are officially first-time parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!