Kylie Jenner Loves Being ‘Center Of Attention’ When She Follows Travis Scott On Tour

Kylie Jenner has discovered an added bonus of dating Travis Scott — she’s become the center of attention on his mega successful tour. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s loving every minute of road life.

Well this is sure a welcome change of pace from Kylie Jenner‘s life with ex Tyga, 27. The 19-year-old traded up big time by now dating Travis Scott, 25, who is in the middle of a wildly successful tour. She’s finding out that having a boyfriend who is truly a hip hop superstar comes with so many benefits that she never had with her much less popular ex. “Kylie loves nothing more than hanging out with Travis while he’s touring. She loves being the girlfriend of this big successful rapper, and even more, she loves the trappings that go with it. The first class treatment wherever you go, the screaming fans, the private jets, the entourage, the champagne, the luxury hotels…It’s kinda like little parts of Kylie’s life already, but on steroids,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves to be the center of attention more than anything, so being with Travis and surrounded by thousands of adoring fans, feeds into her need to be front and center perfectly,” our insider adds. It must feel so good for Kylizzle to be around a guy who is not only incredibly talented but wildly popular. Not only that, what an ego boost it must be to see all of the women in the audience going crazy for Travis when Ky knows that his heart belongs to her!

Travis has been touring successfully on his own but will be upping the stakes even more this summer as he’s going to be opening for Kendrick Lamar, 30, during concerts over the next couple of months. What a hot ticket that is going to be! They’ve got three shows at LA’s Staples Center in Aug. and we know Kylizzle will be posting up a storm to her Snapchat and other social media of the place going nuts for her man!

