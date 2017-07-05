Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Rock Matching Maroon Outfits For Date Night: Pics

Clone couple alert! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out for a romantic date night in London, where they rocked matching outfits.

Reunited and it feels so good! Kylie Jenner, 19, skipped across the pond over Fourth of July weekend to celebrate the holiday with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, as she joined him on tour, even finding some one-on-one time to go out to dinner with her main man — and the couple looked totally in sync as they sported matching outfits for the outing. Kylie and Travis were seen heading to Nobu in London’s Berkeley Square on July 3, where the duo rocked similar looks, sticking to the same color theme with their laid-back outfits.

Ever since she started dating Travis, Kylie has totally adopted a more casual approach to dressing — and she stayed true to her new look as she sported a maroon pair of leather pants, a white tee, and a pair of Nike sneakers. Her dark hair was worn down and straight, parted in the middle. Travis color-coordinated with his lady love as he rocked a maroon varsity jacket over black pants, a gray tee, and sneakers. Their casual looks both featured a pop of maroon!

This isn’t the first time Kylie and Travis were totally twinning, either. The couple loves to show off a matching fashion moment, just like they did in LA in May when they went out for a casual Chipotle run in sweats — and their latest London look was no exception.

While Kylie and Travis love to color-coordinate, they definitely aren’t the only couple who has shown off a matching moment. From Kylie’s big sis, Kim Kardashian and her hubby, Kanye West, to Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell, the celeb set loves to dress alike!

What did you think of their cute clone couple moment? Do you love the idea of matching your look with your significant other? Check out their looks above and let us know.