Kylie Jenner’s ‘Terrified’ For Rob Kardashian: Chyna’s Games Are ‘Messing’ With Him

After Rob Kardashian put Blac Chyna on blast, with claims of cheating and alleged drug abuse, HollywoodLife.com has learned what Kylie Jenner thinks! And, she’s worried for her brother’s ‘state of mind.’ Get the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Rob Kardashian, 30, may feel as though he has the upper hand against Blac Chyna, 28, right now. However, Kylie Jenner, 19, is worried that his back-and-forth with his ex will take a major toll on his mental state. “It’s killing Kylie to see her brother in so much pain,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She knows how fragile he is and how Chyna’s mind games are messing with him, especially now. Kylie is terrified about what this could do to his state of mind.” So sad.

During his Instagram rant, Rob even admitted that he was somewhat blinded by his love for Chyna when he stayed by her side, even when things were bad. However, now, “he’s finally admitting that Kylie was right all along,” our source says. And, as much as Kylie, and just about anyone else, would love to bask in the glory of being right, that’s not the case this time. “After seeing Rob’s Instagram posts, Kylie wishes she wasn’t right about Chyna this time around.” Ugh.

Although Rob has been on a social media spree, posting about his relationship with Chyna, his family has been media silent. None of the Kardashians have spoken out about Rob’s Instagram posts; which included naked photos of Chyna, claims that she cheated on him with three different men, and accusations that she allegedly abuses drugs and alcohol. Khloe, 33, Kim, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have all posted to Instagram. However, their posts have only been about content related to their brands.

In case you stayed away from Instagram and Twitter today [July 5], you may have missed the war that Rob ignited against his ex. It all started when he posted a video, which he claimed Chyna had sent him on July 4, of her in bed with another man, believed to be Mechie [aka, Mechie So Crazy]. And, that bed, was apparently the same bed that Rob and Blac shared, according to Rob. In other obscene posts, Rob claimed that Chyna cheated on him with Rarri True [“Ferrari”] and rapper, T.I., 36. Rob said that T.I. allegedly had a threesome with Chyna and his ex, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. We’re still shocked over that particular claim.

Rob also posted photos of Chyna’s naked body, including her breasts, butt and vagina, where he claimed that she had plastic surgery to lose her baby weight. The youngest Kardashian sibling also claimed that Chyna has an alleged drug and alcohol problem, which resulted with him being the primary caregiver of baby Dream [born Dec. 2016]. Again, these are all accusations made by Rob, with absolutely no proof, at this time.

Chyna has yet to address Rob’s claims directly. However, she posted a message to Snapchat, July 5, [that has since been deleted], where she claimed that Rob beat her. She also claimed that Rob allegedly tried to keep her quiet by using the Kardashian name against her.

Rob’s Instagram account has since been shut down. It is unclear if the ban is temporary or permanent. But, that hasn’t stopped him from continuing his rant. He has since moved to Twitter to post his harsh claims about Chyna. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for both Rob and Blac, who were not available for immediate comment.

