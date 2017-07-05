Kris Jenner Is ‘Ill’ Over Rob & Chyna’s Instagram War: It’s A ‘Complete Nightmare’

Mama bear isn’t happy! Kris Jenner is desperately trying to stop Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna from continuing their fight online. She’s ‘horrified’ by everything they’ve been posting and she fears for the day Dream sees it all!

“Kris [Jenner] is following all the drama and it is a complete nightmare for her. Kris is horrified that [Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna] are not once thinking about their child and all this nonsense will be online forever. She’s been trying to reach Rob and Blac to stop what they are doing to no avail. It’s really got her heated. She hates that all of this drama is happening, it’s making her ill,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see pics of Rob’s Instagram war with Blac Chyna!

Not only did Rob Kardashian accuse Blac Chyna of cheating on him, but he also posted nude photos of her on Instagram on July 5. Perhaps that NSFW vagina pic tipped Kris over the edge? Eh, it was probably all of it. Rob served so much tea this morning that anything could have upset Kris. For instance, Rob also accused Blac of having a threesome with T.I. and Tiny, doing drugs, and using him to get back at Kylie for “stealing” Tyga from her. Oh, and he also posted a video of Blac making out with another man, while claiming she had sex with several different men over the span of just as many days. Yes, we know — it’s too much for your brain to process right now. But one day, their daughter, Dream Kardashian, is going to see all of this, as it’ll all be online forever — even if according to TMZ, Instagram did shut down Rob’s account for posting the nude pics.

Unfortunately for Kris, the war doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Even though Rob’s Instagram account was shut down, he’s still posting things about Blac Chyna on Twitter. But let’s hope for Dream’s sake, this all comes to an end very soon. Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here.

