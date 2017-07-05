Kim ‘Admires’ How JAY-Z & Beyonce Fought For Marriage After Hearing ‘4:44’

Kim Kardashian is pissed at JAY-Z for slamming Kanye West in ‘4:44,’ but also kinda impressed. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Kim admires what Jay revealed about himself and Beyonce’s marriage in the new album.

“Although Kim [Kardashian] really didn’t like JAY-Z dissing Kanye [West], she does admire how he and Beyonce have put their relationship through the wringer and come out on the other side even stronger,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her reaction to Jay’s new album, 4:44. “She looks at herself and Kanye the same way. They could have thrown in the towel so many times but just like Jay and Bey they have fought to keep their relationship strong and now they are in a really great place.”

As everyone and their mother now knows, the 47-year-old rapper addressed his cheating scandal and how it almost ruined his marriage to the 35-year-old songstress in his new album. The songs are truly amazing and Kim’s not the only one who respects Jay and Bey for rebuilding their relationship after hearing his new tracks. However, it is interesting that Kim, 36, in particular is able to see the good in Jay’s songs and even think of he and Bey as similar to her and Yeezy, seeing as Jay totally slammed his old friend in the album!

An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim is concerned Jay’s epic shots at Kanye are going to cause him to relapse after his recovery from his nervous breakdown in November 2016. Hopefully she can look at the positives that have come out of the album, like the new perspective it has given her on how much she and Kanye have overcome together (just like Jay and Bey). Click here to see pics of Kim and Kanye’s third year of marriage.

