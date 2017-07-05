Step aside, Taylor Swift — Khloe Kardashian is giving you a run for your money when it comes to being the Queen of July 4! Khloe threw an incredible party, and you can see all of the pics and snaps right here. Maybe we’ll get an invite next year??

Khloe Kardashian, 32, rallied the fam on July 4 for the party of the decade, which included a bouncy waterslide, golden desserts, and an inflatable pool float shaped like Kim Kardashian‘s butt Kimoji. Kim, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and baby Dream were all in attendance, and fortunately, the whole thing was documented on Snapchat. Click through our gallery to see pics from Khloe’s big bash!

“Look how cute all of our desserts are!” Khloe said on Snapchat as she panned over some amazing chocolate desserts, all of which were covered in gold edible paint. Want. Mama Kris Jenner also got her own VIP table, complete with a place card that read, “Reserved for Kris F*cking Jenner,” as we saw in another snap. Love it. Finally, there was a sweet moment where Khloe — looking sexy as always in a red one-piece bathing suit and denim short-shorts — and Kris wished everyone a Happy Fourth from in front of the bouncy slide!

Rob also shared some snaps from the party, and we’re dying over this adorable pic of Dream splashing around with her daddy. “Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE,” Rob captioned the pic. He posted a photo of Dream floating around in a unicorn inflatable, too! Take a look:

Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE 💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

🦄🇺🇸‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, did you celebrate the 4th of July? Tell us if you think Khloe’s party looked fun!