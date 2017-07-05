Kendall Jenner & Cara Delevingne: BFFs Reunite At Paris Party & They’re Too Cute

CaKe is officially back! Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne put their adorable friendship on display for the first time in a while on July 4 at the ritzy ‘Vogue’ party in Paris. Click to see more party pics!

We finally got another slice of CaKe on July 4! Cara Delevingne, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 21, are our fave supermodel besties. Unfortunately, it’s been months since we’ve seen them spending time together. It was getting to the point that we were worried they’d had a falling out! Luckily, they put our fears to bed on July 4, when they reunited at the Vogue party at Paris Fashion Week. Click through the gallery above to see more pics of the night and their friendship!

The stunning duo proved that they are closer than ever leaving the fancy affair. Kendall smiled while gripping her friend’s arm to hold her steady. In another pic, Cara grasped her pal’s hand as Kendall giggled. How cute are they?! The glam event went down at the Palais Galliera, and they looked right at home.

Of course, the two models looked incredibly beautiful for the night out. Kendall wore a Mugler Fall 2017 navy dress that showed off her toned legs under a half pleated leather skirt, and a long sleeved turtleneck top. Her strappy sandals made her legs look miles long and her simple bun and makeup was chic and classy. She was also dripping in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds – almost $1 million worth! Cara looked totally badass in a sheer black shift dress under an over-sized blazer with some black pumps. She pumped up the volume with some edgy jewelry and her shaved blonde hair. Her smokey eye added to the tough aesthetic, and we were obsessed!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see CaKe together again? Let us know!