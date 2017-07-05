Has Kim & Kanye West’s Surrogate Met Kardashian Family & Received Their ‘Seal Of Approval’?

The Kardashians be an intimidating bunch to impress. So just how did Kim & Kanye West’s reported surrogate fare when faced with the crew? HL exclusively found out if she’s been accepted, you may be surprised!

While they’re not known to easily let people into their inner circle, it looks like Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, reported surrogate has officially been approved by Kim’s hard-to-please fam! And while the surrogate, who’s apparently pregnant with the couple’s twins, according to a longtime friend of Kim’s, isn’t BFFs with the Kardashian-Jenner group, she HAS been accepted, and Kim communicates with her constantly! “[Kim and Kanye] are super excited about future babies,” a source close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The surrogate has met the Kardashians, it was really important to Kim that her family give their seal of approval. I wouldn’t say she’s getting ‘super close’ to them all, but she has been around the family on several occasions now.”

The couple have been careful about keeping the surrogate’s name — as well as details about her — top secret though, which could explain why the Kardashians haven’t been hanging out with her on the regular. “Kim and Kanye are being very careful about who knows her identity, they want to keep her name private, for obvious reasons,” our insider added. “They are keeping any interactions strictly within the inner Kardashian sanctum.” That doesn’t mean though that Kim isn’t getting super close with the surrogate though. In fact, she’s reportedly already formed a “close bond” with her!

“Kim has formed a tight bond with her surrogate. Kim likes to text, talk and Facetime daily so she can really feel connected to her,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim likes to have regular, up-to-the-minute updates on the surrogate’s health, diet, and rest schedule. If she is feeling happy or sad, Kim wants to know about it. She is determined to be as helpful as possible.”

Kim and Kanye reportedly decided to use a surrogate after careful consideration of how Kim’s health could be at risk if she carries a third baby. They’re paying their surrogate $4,500 in 10 monthly installments, adding up to a total of $45,000, according to TMZ. On top of that though, Kimye is also paying the surrogacy agency $68,850 upfront AND throwing in an extra $5,000 for the surrogate because she’s reportedly having twins. And you better believe the surrogate is living in the lap of luxury before she gives birth!

“The surrogate is being pampered and given everything she wants,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “Kim has been checking in and bringing her whatever she needs. So far she has gotten a clean bill of health. They have hired security for the surrogate, because Kanye doesn’t want to take any chances with the safety of the twins.” Wow!

