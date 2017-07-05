Canadian PM Justin Trudeau & Wife Swing Son, 3, Down Airplane Stairs Before Meeting Queen

Justin Trudeau may be the cutest dad ever! Proving he always has time for his fam, the Canadian Prime Minister got playful with his son as they landed in the UK. He even swung the tot on the plane steps, giving us the feels!

Justin Trudeau, 45, arrived in Scotland with his wife Sophie, 42, and their youngest child, son Hadrien, 3, on July 5, and seriously, they made the most adorable threesome! Even sweeter, the Canadian Prime Minister and his ladylove swung their son down their airplane steps as they left the aircraft, and Hadrien looked beyond delighted! In the adorable snapshots that were taken of the precious family moment, the tot can be seen rocking a baby blue polo with black-and-white checkered shorts, paired with striped socks and sneakers. His mom echoed his summery look with a pale pink blazer, matching trousers, and heels.

After the adorableness, the handsome PM went on to meet Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland. Beforehand, he thanked the country for being a “strong partner to us,” and was awarded the degree of Doctor honoris causa at the University of Edinburgh. He received the honor in recognition of his commitment to equality and diversity. “It was an honor to meet with Her Majesty The Queen, particularly as Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation,” Justin said after his visit. “Over the past 65 years, Her Majesty has stood with Canada in key moments of our history, and has always shown tremendous dedication to our country and its people.”

Earlier in the week, Justin visited Ireland, once again accompanied by his wife Sophie and son. There, he met Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the first time. His office said his visit to Ireland and the UK will “serve to recognize the strong family ties, history and common purpose our countries share.” Aside from little Hadrien, Justin and Sophie are the proud parents of eight-year-old Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau and nine-year-old Xavier James Trudeau. They really do have the cutest family!

