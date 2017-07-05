Jesse Williams Enters Custody War With Wife Over Kids, 2 & 3: Demanding More Than ‘3 Hrs. A Day’

After hopes for an amicable divorce, Jesse Williams has now joined a nasty custody battle for his two children with his estranged wife. Read more about his hopeful demands here!

Jesse Williams, 35, is caught in the midst of a stressful custody fight with his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee, 34. The Grey’s Anatomy actor filed documents that stated he tried everything he could to informally handle the custody concerns with Aryn but after much difficulty, he is now taking legal action to spend more time with his two children, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2, according to TMZ. Although the former couple’s divorce filing seemed civil, things have now changed drastically and Jesse is claiming that Aryn is only letting him see his children under 3 hours a day with no sleepovers. He is now demanding more time by requesting a judge to issue a formal custody agreement. See some of Jesse’s best pics here.

In the documents, Jesse stated that he intentionally rented a home less than 3 miles away from Aryn’s home so that he could spend as much time as possible with his kids, the outlet further reported. To prove his sincerity as a doting dad, Jesse listed nicknames for his children, “Sadie Munchkin” and”Mace,” and revealed their favorite foods, macaroni & cheese for his daughter and “anything” for his son. The pleading father married Aryn in Sep. 2012 after dating for a while and the duo seemed to fully support each other up until the announcement of their separation.

Despite the unfortunate struggle to see his children, Jesse made headlines when he appeared to be moving on romantically with actress Minka Kelly, 37. Since 2009, he’s had much success with his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy which got renewed for a fourteenth season in Feb. 2017. He’s also passionate about his activism work and won the humanitarian award at the 2016 BET Awards for his work with civil rights groups.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about the custody battle between Jesse and his wife? Tell us here!