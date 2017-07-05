Uh-oh! Jeremy Meeks got into a well-documented spat with his wife Melissa upon returning home from Turkey on July 3. Why so steamed? The Hot Felon was photographed cheating on his wife with a billionaire heiress! Click to see the shocking pics.

When Jeremy Meeks, 33, arrived back in the states on July 3, he wasn’t exactly given a warm welcome by his wife Melissa, 38! Standing a fair distance apart, the couple of eight years reportedly had a rocky exchange. The reason, of course, is that Jeremy was spotted canoodling with heiress Chloe Green, 26, and that’s right about when images of their steamy tryst aboard a $150,000-a-week yacht surfaced! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Dressed in a matching navy blue polka dot outfit and carrying McDonald’s, the felon-turned-fashion-model had what appeared to be an uncomfortable talk with his wife just outside his home in Manteca, CA. The married couple kept their distance and didn’t raise their voices, but he clearly wasn’t welcomed home with open arms! Melissa stood with folded arms as her now-world-renowned hubby stood awkwardly nearby. The couple got married in 2009 and have one son together.

As we previously reported, Jeremy and Chloe weren’t subtle with their affection while cruising around Bodrum, Turkey. The daughter of fashion mogul Sir Philip Green continually swapped kisses with the fashion model when she wasn’t sitting in his lap. The would-be couple met at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and have stayed in touch ever since. Just one day after his bitter chat with Melissa, Jeremy spent Independence Day with his two sons. He shared a photo of himself with his brood, captioning the photo: “Happy 4th from me and my boys!!” Does this not-so-warm welcome mean Jeremy got booted out of his home!?

