Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Knows All About Her Husband Kissing Sexy Heiress — Is She Furious?

Jeremy Meeks, 33, was seen kissing a 26-year-old British woman named Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey the weekend of July 1 and there are pictures to prove it. Now his wife, Melissa Meeks, 38, is speaking out about her relationship with the former jailbird. Melissa was seen leaving her nursing job in Oakland on the night of July 3 and appeared to be upset, according to the DailyMail. When asked about Jeremy’s rendezvous she stated that she and him were “still legally married.” Earlier that same day, Melissa’s sister, Michelle commented that although she heard about the claims she doesn’t care “at all.” Jeremy was seen arriving back at Los Angeles’ LAX airport on July 3 but was nowhere to be seen at the couple’s home in Manteca, California. See some of Jeremy’s best public photos here.

Melissa, who has been married to Jeremy since 2009, spent the 4th of July holiday with her three children, including her son with Jeremy, Jeremy Jr., and her sister instead of her husband, the outlet reported. Jeremy’s weekend lady, Chloe, is the daughter of Sir Phillip who is worth an estimated $5.1 billion. The controversial duo are said to have met in the south of France at the Cannes Film Festival in June 2017 and kept in touch ever since.

Jeremy, who has had many convictions, became known as the “blue eyed bandit” back in 2014 after one of his mugshots went viral and attracted thousands of admirers. Melissa has stuck by Jeremy’s side throughout his time in jail for things like petty theft and identity fraud and often posts on social media about how blessed she feels to be with him. The last photo the proud wife posted with Jeremy was on June 4 and in it they both appeared happy and in love.

