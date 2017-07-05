Jeremy Meeks Spends July 4 With Sons After Wife Declares They’re Legally married

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks spent some quality time with his kids on July 4th, but declined to mention his wife, Melissa, in his patriotic pic. His mini-celebration comes just days after she declared they’re still married despite him kissing Chloe Green. Is it actually true?

This relationship may be messier than Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s drama! Jeremy Meeks, 33, aka the Hot Felon, was recently caught cheating on his wife with British heiress Chloe Green, 26, in Turkey. He paid little mind to keeping the hookup secret, as they were making out on the deck of a huge yacht! Though Melissa Meeks, 38, his wife of eight years, was devastated when she found out about his infidelity, she told Daily Mail that she “didn’t care” what he did, and that they were still “legally married.” Their actions now that Jeremy’s back home in California seem to speak differently.

Jeremy posted a cute photo to Instagram on July 4th that showed him posing with his two young sons. He captioned it, “Happy 4th from me and my boys!!” There’s no mention of Melissa at all or any indication that they spent the day together. Over on her Instagram, Melissa posted tons of pics from her own 4th of July celebration with her sister Michelle Curl. She captioned one of the pics, “family first”. A dig at Jeremy? Interesting. It’s possible that Melissa spent time with the kids and Jeremy earlier in that day and that there’s just no social media proof. Not everything has to be posted for it to have happened!

It’s just suspect knowing that she found out in the last couple days that her husband was blatantly cheating on her! Her Instagram profile still reads “Blessed beyond belief” and “Wife to Jeremy Meeks.” She’s made it clear that she’s living her best life, though. After pics surfaced showing Jeremy and Chloe sucking face, Melissa posted a series of sexy selfies. She’s hotter than hot! Chloe who?

