It’s Christmas in July! Jennifer Lopez released a new single on July 4, and we’re in love. Listen to ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo’ featuring Gente de Zona here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, just dropped another Spanish-language song, and it might just be our favorite one yet. “Ni Tu Ni Yo” is a collaboration with Cuban reggaeton group Gente De Zona, and we have to say that with JLo, they make quite the dream team! Listen below. “Ni Tu Ni Yo” is an absolutely irresistible track, and we know we’ll be listening all summer long. The song is perfect to get up and dance to. JLo’s voice sounds incredible! She debuted the song at the Macy’s Fourth of July celebration in New York City.

“Ni Tu Ni Yo” comes after “Mírate,” which she performed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2017. JLo officially announced the single on her Instagram on June 30, sharing a snap of the artwork. “Estrenando nueva música (making new music),” she wrote. Jennifer looks absolutely ravishing in a flow-y saffron gown on the single’s art, and you know we’ve got our fingers crossed for a music video! We can only imagine the outfits that she’d bring out for this one.

Finally, Jennifer also announced in October 2016 that she is working on a full Spanish-language album, which will be executive produced by her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 48. “I am so excited and really looking forward to this new musical journey and to celebrate my Latin roots with Marc Anthony and the Sony/Magnus family,” JLo said, via Billboard. It will be her first 100% Spanish album since 2007’s Como Ama Una Mujer, and we can’t wait to hear the whole thing!

Listen to “Ni Tu Ni Yo:”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JLo’s new song? Is it her best yet? Tell us your thoughts below!