Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Hair In Sweltering Temps — How To Copy Her Frizz-Free Summer Look

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning on stage as she performed for a giant crowd and millions at home during NYC’s Macy’s Fourth Of July spectacular. Here’s how to copy her hot hair look below!

No one wants frizz in the summer but sometimes your hair can’t help it! You’re probably putting it through a lot — sun, chlorine, sand, and wind. But Jennifer Lopez proved you can have sleek, sexy hair even when it’s hot outside, as she performed next to New York’s East River before the massive July 4th fireworks display. She sang her hits and even a new Spanish song ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo,’ all while looking gorgeous! Here’s how to get a similar look.

It’s all about the prep work. Make sure hair is healthy by using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. You can use a deep conditioning mask once a week for extra moisture. On damp hair, apply a treatment like the L’Oreal EverSleek Frizz Finish Oil-in-Serum. The lightweight oils tame frizz, add shine, and smooth flyaways. Jennifer is a L’Oreal brand ambassador, so it’s nice to know you can get her look with drugstore products!

Another product we love is the Aveda Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Smoother. This lightweight product is perfect for a summer style. It defends against humidity for up to 12 hours. You only need a little bit — it goes a long way! Apply on mid-lengths to ends when hair is damp and then blow dry. Seal everything with a frizz fighter like Garnier Fructis Style Frizz Guard Sleek Anti-Frizz Dry Spray, which is SUPER affordable and works like a charm!

