Is Ned Stark Really Alive? This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory Will Blow Your Mind

Was that really Ned Stark that got beheaded in the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 1 finale? This wild ‘Game of Thrones’ theory suggests that Ned may not be so dead after all!

There are a lot of Game of Thrones theories out there, but this one about Ned Stark being alive is truly jaw-dropping. While it might seem impossible, anything can happen on Game of Thrones. Once Jon Snow, The Hound, and The Mountain were resurrected, any character became fair game to rise again. An old theory from the A Song of Ice & Fire fan forums is starting to gain traction as season 7 nears.

The theory states that since Jaqen H’ghar of the Faceless Men and Ned Stark were being held prisoner in the Red Keep at the same time, maybe this is where the plan was concocted. Arya first crossed paths with Jaqen in season one as he was being taken out of the Red Keep. The fan believes that Syrio Forel, Arya’s mentor, was/is a Faceless Man and switched places with Ned before the beheading. Here’s more of the fan’s explanation:

“So, Varys happens upon a severely wounded Syrio in the Red Keep after he helps Arya escape. Varys knows that Ned could help him in the long run, and asks Syrio if he could take Ned’s place, because A. Varys knows Joffery will kill Ned, or B. Syrio would be sent to the Wall and either die en route or when he arrives. Syrio knows he is going to die and agrees to help Varys. Varys then swaps the Ned’s under the Red Keep, using the same passage that he uses to get Tyrion out. He sends Ned to the Free Cities, OR and this is my prediction, Ned is somewhere in Westeros that know one, and I mean no one, goes to or even thinks about. Greywater Watch. Howland Reed is an old friend of Ned’s and would absolutely consent to hiding Ned and nursing him back to health.”

The fan also notes that, in the books, Sansa claimed that her father’s decapitated head didn’t look like him. While she thinks it’s due to the decomposition process, it could be something else entirely. That head could very well not be Ned Stark’s head at all. There’s also the part where Catelyn says that Ned’s bones look like they’re from a smaller man than Ned. Could the show pull a fast one on us and bring Ned back in the final two seasons? Crazier things have happened! Game of Thrones returns for season 7 on July 16.

