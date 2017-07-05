Rob Kardashian Fears Blac Chyna Might Be Pregnant With His Second Child

Yikes! Rob Kardashian put Blac Chyna on blast on July 5 after she allegedly cheated on him with multiple men. Things got even crazier when he revealed that she could actually be pregnant with his second child!

Wait, WHAT?! This Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, story just keeps getting wilder at every turn, and on July 5, Rob exposed a MAJOR new plot twist. Rob revealed that he had sex with Blac just days before she allegedly slept with two other men in his bed, and there’s a chance that that rendezvous impregnated her! Click here to see the nasty Instagram war.

“At least I smashed first but I’m hoping I didn’t get you pregnant again when you told me to c*m inside you,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram caption rant directed toward Blac. “I’m a damn fool why the f*ck would I c*m inside you?” Oh, jeez. It’s pretty damn early to know, but if Blac isn’t on birth control there is a chance Rob could have gotten her pregnant if what he says is true. However, he also claimed that “then you f*cked the @ferraritru3 and fool the next day and then the @mechiesocrazy after.” If all of this is true and Blac DID get pregnant, we would have a major “who’s the daddy?” moment on our hands.

However. going by Rob’s own logic, it doesn’t make sense that Blac would want to get pregnant with him again on purpose. He shared his theory on Twitter as to why she had Dream Kardashian in the first place. “We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. Soon as Kylie and Tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same.” Oh boy.

Here’s Rob’s deleted rant:

