Is this why President Trump wants to cut arts funding? Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation from the audience at a Broadway show just months after VP Mike Pence was booed out of ‘Hamilton’!

Imagine getting this kind of welcome when you go to the theatre! Hillary Clinton, 69, and husband, former president Bill Clinton, 70, tried to quietly take in a performance of “Oslo” at Lincoln Center in New York City on a holiday weekend, but the audience wasn’t going to just pretend like they weren’t there! As the Clintons made their way to their seats, the crowd went nuts, jumping up for a standing ovation, cheering, screaming “I love you”, and chanting “Hillary! Hillary!”. People were almost more excited to see her than the play! Luckily, as the show began, they all quieted down.

It’s in stark contrast to when Vice President Mike Pence tried to take in a performance of “Hamilton” shortly after the election in November 2016. Pence and his family made it through the show alright, but during the curtain call the cast tried to speak to him from the stage about protecting the arts. As soon as they called him out (it should be noted that it was respectfully), the audience erupted into boos. Pence and his family got the hell out of there early before anyone could say anything else.

When former president Barack Obama attended a performance of “The Price” with daughter Malia Obama, 19, he didn’t get a standing ovation, but only because they snuck into the show through a side door after the lights went down. Excited audience members snapped pics when they noticed him, but didn’t interrupt the show. They got out of there before the lights went up, and snuck backstage to meet the star-studded cast, including Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito. Swanky!

This is actually the fourth time that Hillary’s received such a warm reception at a Broadway show. She previously received standing ovations at performances of “Sunset Boulevard,” “In Transit” and “The Color Purple”. Theatre nerds love her! Let’s see what happens the next time the Clintons take in a show. We suspect it’s going to be something like this again.

So thrilled to see President Bill and Secretary Hillary Clinton in audience of Oslo at Lincoln Center today. Seems others felt as I did. 💜 pic.twitter.com/gddLSpRGRb — Joisey Joh (@JoiseyJoh) July 3, 2017

