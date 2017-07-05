Is Harry Styles Dropping New Music Already? See The Evidence

Is this the sign of the time for new music from Harry Styles?! After a teaser for the singer was posted on the Columbia Records website, fans are speculating what song he’s releasing next. Find out more here!

Just stop your crying, it’ll be alright because some new music from Harry Styles may be coming your way soon! NYC DJ Mike Adam took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the “Coming Soon” section of the Columbia Records website and we’re excited to report that Harry’s name clearly appears under the header. But what does it mean?! Adam’s caption suggested that the talented singer is getting ready to release his new single but the question on everyone’s mind is will it be a song off his debut album or a brand new unreleased tune? When it comes to Harry’s music, it really doesn’t matter much since we appreciate every swoon-worthy song he puts his vocals on! Still, we can’t help but admit that we’re pretty curious about the news. See some of Harry’s greatest pics here!

Fans of the former One Direction crooner seem to be going crazy about the announcement and have been sharing their thoughts on social media about what new music of Harry’s the site may be referring to. Some are even tweeting him directly and asking what single is coming out next. Harry’s fans have proved their loyal support over the years so it’s no doubt that no matter what new song is on the radar, they’ll fully appreciate it.

In addition to his successful music career, Harry recently made headlines when his beloved stepfather Robin Twist, sadly passed away after a long cancer battle. The 23-year-old star is also gearing up for the July 21 release of the highly anticipated film Dunkirk in which he starred in his first acting role. Harry will be starting a major world tour in support of his debut album in Sept. 2017.

According to Columbia, #HarryStyles is gearing up to release his SECOND SINGLE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TviuyN25Vw — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) July 6, 2017

What's your new single @Harry_Styles ?

I'm ready.

And waiting. 💚 — Kirrily Reynolds (@KRe666666) July 6, 2017

So @Harry_Styles we need to discuss the new single before you announce it pic.twitter.com/VtFLhVv60E — 🍒 (@sweeetccreature) July 5, 2017

