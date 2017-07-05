New Yorkers: You Can Have A Great Workout & Perfect Hair In An Hour — Here’s How

Wish you could leave spin class looking better than when you arrived? Here’s how you can do a workout and get a Gigi Hadid-level blowout in just over an hour!

If you’ve ever wanted to look like Gigi Hadid or Taylor Swift does after a workout, here’s your chance. Glam&Go, an express styling studio, has just expanded with a bunch of new NYC locations, and we’re happy to report that the service is everything we dreamed of!

We visited the Times Square location to get glam before a big event, and in just 35 minutes, a stylist gave us a flawless blowout that lasted for four days. The coolest part is that it’s located inside the ROW Hotel, right next door to a CYC Fitness room — which means you can take a spin class, then get your hair done! The locker room also served as the perfect selfie-taking area after we got our blowout. Yas.

You can try out the service and get a free express blowout with code EASYGLAM when you book, and there are membership options, too. Blowouts for life, anyone? Sign us up.

Check out all of the Glam&Glo locations, many of which are paired with fitness studios:

Glam&Go Upper East Side
980 Madison Avenue, 2nd Fl. (within exhale)

Glam&Go 61st Street
330 E 61st Street (within Equinox)

Glam&Go Times Square
700 8th Avenue (within ROW Hotel)

Glam&Go Meatpacking
18 9th Avenue (within Gansevoort Hotel/exhale)

Glam&Go Flatiron 
27 W. 20th St (within RPZL) 

Glam&Go Park Avenue
108 E 60th St. (within Mark Garrison Salon) 

Glam&Go East Hampton
68 Newton Lane (within Elements Fitness) 

Glam&Go South Beach
1600 Collins Avenue, MIAMI (within Loews Hotel)

