George Clooney’s Twins Living The High Life: Spotted On Private Plane With Dad At Just 1 Month Old

George & Amal Clooney’s twins are celebrating their 1-month b-day in style! Spotted for the 1st time since the birth, the couple took their kids on a private jet, proving they’re already more glam than you!

Talk about living the good life! George, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, are clearly sparing no expense when it comes to their precious newborn twins Ella and Alexander. Born on June 6 in London, the newborns will be celebrating their 1-month birthday later this week, and already their proud parents have taken them jet-setting on a Milan vacay! Even better, they rode to Italy on a private plane because of course. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF GEORGE AND AMAL WITH THE TWINS.

We love how the first pics of George and Amal since their twins’ birth is of them living the high life with their kids — how amazing is that? The pics, which were obtained by TMZ, show George and Amal touching down at an airport on July 3 in Milan on a PJ, with babies Elle and Alexander in tow — and getting the total VIP treatment we might add. The little ones even got their very own bassinets, which looked classy AF. George carried one and Amal had help carrying the other.

Aside from welcoming their first children last month, George and his business partner, Rande Gerber, sold their Casamigos Tequila Company to alcoholic beverages company Diageo for a whopping one billion dollars! So basically the Clooney fam is rolling in the dough even MORE than usual now! What an amazing year for the lovebirds. “He’s so happy right now… Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it’s an incredible feeling for him,” Rande — who’s a father himself to teenagers Presley and Kaia with wife Cindy Crawford — told ET of his former business partner.

“I did see the babies, Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them. The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!” And as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, already George is loving his new role as dad. “George would seriously lay down his life in a heartbeat for Alexander and Ella, and even now, when he looks at them snuggled up, he is overcome with emotion and brought to the verge of tears,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“George feels this overwhelming sense of comfort and joy whenever he holds the twins, and he can seriously spend hours just watching them sleep. When George talks about the twins he always has this huge beaming smile, and even sounds a little choked-up at times.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you anxious to see what George and Amal’s twins look like?