Caroline Wozniacki & More Sports Stars Strip Naked For ESPN’s Body Issue: See The Pics

The summer’s getting so hot, your favorite sports stars have ditched all their clothes! Some of the sexiest athletes – from Ezekiel Elliot to Caroline Wozniacki – posed naked for ESPN’s ‘The Body’ issue, so check out all these nude stars!

Who needs swimsuits when you can have an issue with athletes posing in their birthday suits? ESPN the Magazine’s 2017 The Body Issue hit the digital newsstand on July 5 (two days before physical copies could be bought) and it was a NFSW extravaganza! 23 of the world’s best athletes posed completely nude for this year’s magazine. The magazine, like in the past, had a variety of different covers. Fans could pick up an issue featuring the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez gripping a thick, black bat. Or, Dallas Cowboys fans could buy an issue featuring rookie running back sensation Ezekiel Elliott, 21, running for a sexy touchdown.

The 2016 The Body issue made history by having the first trans athlete pose naked for the publication. The 2017 issue followed that up by having track and field Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills, 25, become the first breast cancer survivor to bear it all. Similarly, snowboarder (and rock-climbing sensation) Kirstie Ennis, 25, posed naked, revealing not just her back-tattoos, but her artificial left leg. While serving the U.S. Marine Corp, this Sergeant survived a 2015 helicopter crash but had to lose her leg, according to Heavy.com. That didn’t stop her from living her life.

When I found out I made the cover, I actually cried,” she said on Instagram. Initially, I was reluctant to make myself so vulnerable by sharing my story and taking the photos. People tell me I’m strong quite often, but really I’m strong because of the people around me. This ones for every man, woman, or child facing some sort of adversity. You control your circumstances, they don’t control you.”

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots already has two Super Bowl rings, but what he really wanted for his Body Issue spread was a cheeseburger. The 31-year-old wide receiver flashed his butt for his cover of the magazine, but his inside spread involved a meaty patty between two buns. “My body is a temple. That’s why I like to feed it burgers,” he said, according to the Patriots’ official website. “Only one burger away to keep the conditioning away.” That’s definitely a diet that Brent Burns, 32, and Joe Thornton, 38, can get behind, though the San Jose Shark teammates didn’t show off their behinds for their cover of the magazine. Instead, these hockey stars donned hair extensions – for their beards – while cupping their crotch for a hilarious cover.

While Brent and Joe were serving beard, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, 26, was serving up sex with her steamy cover. Similarly, six members of the US Women’s Hockey Squad — Brianna Decker, 26, Kacey Bellamy, 30, Meghan Duggan, 29, Jocelyne Lamoureux, 28, Monique Lamoureux, 28, and Alex Rigsby 25 – turned up the heat by a few degrees with their spread. Posing naked with skates is pretty dangerous – almost as dangerous as going nude while swinging a pair of razor-sharp swords. MMA fighter Michelle Waterson, 31, took her nickname, “The Karate Hottie,” to the next level by wielding a pair of blades during her photo shot. Watch out!

There are more athletes going naked in this year’s magazine, HollywoodLifers, so check the gallery to see them all. Which photos are your favorites?