Emma Watson took to the sky on July 1 for some high-flying action! That’s right, the gorgeous actress jumped out of airplane and it’s bound to give you Hermione Granger nostalgia! Watch here.

On July 1, Emma Watson, 27, was spotted taking to the air for a skydiving session! So everyone’s favorite Hogwarts alum tested her flying skills and she didn’t even need magic! The Beauty and the Beast stunner joined Skydive San Diego for a death-defying afternoon and TMZ got footage of her landing! Watch it below. Check out Emma’s fashion evolution as the bookish beauty took over Hollywood!

Jumping from an altitude of 13,000 feet, Emma was captured landing with all the grace of a fairy-tale princess. She chose to do a tandem jump, meaning she was strapped to a pro and didn’t need to stress about getting certified. Eyewitnesses said she hugged a guy who was there showing his support, but it just looked like a friendly exchange. Onlookers on hand noticed the star and asked her for selfies, but ever the master at maintaining a low profile, she politely declined.

Emma is currently taking a year off from acting to focus on feminism and her role as a U.N. Ambassador for HeForShe, an organization that promotes gender equality throughout the globe. “I’m on my journey with this and it might change, but I can tell you that what is really liberating and empowering me through being involved in feminism is that for me the biggest liberation has been that so much of the self-critiquing is gone,” she told Paper Magazine when discussing her decision to step away from Hollywood. Of course, the Harry Potter star is clearly still willing to cut loose, including jumping out of an airplane once in a while!

