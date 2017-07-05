‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Reveals Her #1 Social Media Secret To Getting Followers

Danielle Bregoli rocketed to fame with the most awesome catchphrase ever, but she’s managed to become a social media queen by just being herself. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her secret to getting followers.

Getting over 10 million Instagram followers is no easy task, yet Danielle Bregoli, 14, has managed to land that massive number though just being her hilarious and foul-mouthed self in amazing videos that let her show off her personality. While she may have become a household name by using her wicked catchphrase “Cash me outside,” during a Dr. Phil appearance, in the months since the teen has grown an internet presence that is truly massive! So what’s her secret to getting so many followers? “I don’t post to get more followers or to get money, I’m just myself and get paid for it. You want more followers, do fun sh*t on social or post good pics,” Danielle tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Oh, did we also mention that she’s become a millionaire in the process!

In addition to her Instagram fans, she boasts over a million views on her Snapchat stories and has 1.1 million subscribers to her YouTube channel! Her most recent YT post where she read off a convo between a mother and daughter about the girl’s sick pet snake has almost 900,000 views thanks to Danielle’s biting commentary. Just a quick look at the comments shows how everyone loves her tell-it-like-it-is sense of humor. Some of her other stories have over 4 million views, including one where she read a convo between a scared boyfriend and girlfriend and another where she roasted people’s videos on the app musical.ly.

As to Danielle’s do’s and don’ts of social media, she’s direct and to the point. “Don’t be posting sexual sh*t in bikinis actin’ like a hoe. Too many people be doing that. Eventually y’all gonna get ugly ‘n your followers gonna dump you,” she tells us. HAH! There’s a whole lot of “Instagram models” who aren’t going to like hearing that advice, but with 10 million followers, Danielle knows how to get a huge following without stripping down, flashing her bod, or any other attention seeking ways. Hear that guys? Do original things, show off a killer personality and be yourself!

