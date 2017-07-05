Cardi B’s Claims She Was Hacked After Tweeting Nasty Disses At Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma

Cardi B is pissed! Following a ton of digs at Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma, the rapper revealed her account was hacked — and had a strong message for whoever did it. Watch her video response here!

“Hi Nicki Minaj, you ain’t sh-t compared to me… pull up lil n—,” Cardi B, 24, allegedly tweeted out on July 4, followed by, “I never f–ked Wayne but I f Drake.” The tweets were screengrabbed and immediately began floating around the internet. Whoever hacked her account also seemingly called out Remy Ma, 37, — and she answered. The Twitter conversation was captured and posted on HollywoodUnlocked’s Instagram account. “Hi @RealRemyMa, you a real b-tch ass n—,” the hacker tweeted from Cardi’s account.

“You won’t do sh-t and I’ll f—k your n— in a matter of seconds, you p–sy h-e.” Remy reportedly responded, writing “F—k Cardi B #AreYouDumb? You wore a stripper dress out in the cold. #AreYouDumb?” The alleged tweets have been removed. DJ Akademiks also shared a screengrab of tweets where Cardi allegedly tweeted about oral sex with Lily Durk, and 21 Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph). Yes, the same 21 Savage who is reportedly dating and getting pretty serious with Amber Rose.

Later that night, an angry Cardi B tweeted, “Sorry guys … I’ve been hacked… trying to get control of my accounts now.” She then took to Instagram to post a video explaining just how angry she was. “Whoever hacked my Instagram and my Twitter, suck my d—k, you nerdy, geeky, virgin bi-ch,” she said in the video. Lesson here: don’t mess with Cardi B.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi was really hacked?