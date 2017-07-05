Blac Chyna Could Get Up To $10 Million From Kardashians After Rob Posts Her Nude Pics

Although her nudes are all over the internet, Blac Chyna may be smiling right about now. If she takes legal action against Rob Kardashian, she could walk away with millions, a legal expert EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Here’s her options!

Blac Chyna, 28, may be laughing all the way to the bank, after Rob Kardashian, 30, showed her nude photo to the world on July 5. “Blac may try to go after Rob civilly for posting pictures of her nude body without her permission,” California Divorce Attorney, David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And, if she does, “he may have to pay her out as much as 5-10 million dollars; that is, depending on what a jury may award her.” And, that’s only her first option. It turns out that Chyna could walk away with millions, even if she were to settle their feud out of court.

Option two — Again, if Chyna goes after Rob, “He and his family may choose to settle with Chyna out of court… for millions,” Pisarra says. If option two were to go through, he admits that it could keep Chyna quiet, “should a criminal case against Rob happen.” In the end, settling with Chyna for a large sum of money “would keep this [feud] from turning into a publicity nightmare for the Kardashian family.” Wow.

It is unclear if Chyna plans to take Rob’s harsh social media rant to court. However, there are revenge porn laws that Rob may have violated. In the state of California, a 2013 “revenge porn” law states that if “an individual who intentionally distributes the image of an intimate body part of another identifiable person … knowing the distribution of the image will cause emotional distress [to the ‘victim’] … the person who distributes it can be found guilty of a misdemeanor, which can result in up to six months in county jail.” [via Shouse California Law Group].

However, there are ways Rob could escape the “revenge porn” law. It’s been reported that Chyna has “liked” a few of the photos Rob posted, that have since been deleted. If she showed favor toward the photos, it may be difficult to prove if she suffered any emotional distress. As far as we know, there have not been any legal docs filed against Rob.

As you may know, Rob took to Instagram and then Twitter on July 5 [after Instagram shut down his account], where he posted photos of Blac Chyna’s naked breasts, butt and vagina. He was set off after Chyna allegedly sent him a video of her in their bed with another man, believed to be Mechie, [aka Mechie So Crazy]. In numerous posts, Rob accused Blac of cheating on him with Rarri True [aka Ferraro] and rapper, T.I., 36. Rob claimed that Chyna allegedly had a threesome with T.I. and his ex, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41.

Rob also accused Chyna of having plastic surgery to remove her baby weight. And, he claimed that Chyna allegedly has a drug and alcohol problem. She later claimed [in now deleted Snapchat messages] that Rob allegedly beat her and then tried to keep her quiet about it.

Rob’s Instagram account has since been shut down. And, it appears as though Twitter removed the nude photos of Chyna. The Kardashian family has yet to speak out about Rob’s social media tirade. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for both Rob and Blac, who were not available for immediate comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that this was the last straw for Rob and Blac?