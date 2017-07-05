Cameron Dallas Spotted Cuddling With Another Girl — Not Hailey Baldwin — At Fourth Of July Bash

Cameron Dallas was spotted getting cozy with a cute girl at a Fourth of July bash, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY, and get this — she wasn’t Hailey Baldwin. Sorry, guys; these two might not be dating after all!

“I was at the 4th Annual ‘Red, White and Bootsy’ July 4th Bash at NOBU in Malibu yesterday and [Cameron Dallas] was parading around with a girl the entire night,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The girl wasn’t famous, but he was cuddling up to her the entire night. [They were] laughing and joking, and he made it a point to watch the fireworks that happened in the evening with her arm and arm. They were both very adamant on watching the fireworks together. [He was] whispering to her throughout the night and she was replying to him with laughter. He didn’t hang out with any other girl or girls all night. He was completely devoted to this mystery girl.”

Good for Cameron, 22, since it sounds like he’s really into this chick, but it’s a bummer for Cameron and Hailey Baldwin, 20, shippers. Fans saw a romance brewing in March 2017 when the two were cast in the same Carolina Herrera campaign in Spain. The two posted dozens of pictures together, and video footage from the set showed them getting awfully close. They were having a ton of fun together, and that friendship continued after their modeling gig ended. They didn’t go to the event together, but an eyewitness told us EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey and Cameron were totally flirting at the Met Gala afterparty on May 1. At the annual event at 1Oak, hosted by Rihanna, 29, Hailey and Cameron were “very flirty, touchy feely” with each other, according to the source, and “looked very like a hot couple, or at least really good friends.”

Whoa! Well, the “good friends” observation may be correct after hearing that Cameron was all up on this other girl. Or, maybe Hailey and Cameron were enjoying a casual relationship? She was spotted wearing an Elle Woods-level hot pink minidress to hang with him and Joan Smalls at the IGM Model party in Hollywood on June 8. Who knows!

