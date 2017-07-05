K-Pop Band BTS Has Changed Their Name & Fans Are Struggling To Deal — See Hilarious Tweets

This is huge! BTS will no longer translate their name as ‘Bulletproof Boyscouts’ in English — instead, they’ll be known as ‘Beyond The Scene.’ Fans are using entertaining memes to describe their feels!

What is happening?! BTS is known as “Bangtan Sonyeondan” in Korean, and the band announced on July 5 that the phrase would no longer translate to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” in English markets, but to “Beyond the Scene.” “When i went to sleep bts were bulletproof boy scouts but when i woke up they were beyond the scene what just happened,” one shook fan tweeted on July 5, following the news. We feel you.

“When you thought bts stood for “bangtan sonyeondan” but namjoon said “beyond the scene” so now you’re trying to figure out wtf is going on,” another fan wrote, using a variation on the Math Lady meme. “If they’re called beyond the scene, are we called sceneries?” another fan mused, using a confused-Oprah reaction gif. These are the important questions.

Amid the chaos, some fans are taking the name change well. “Now at least i can proudly say that i live in 2 generations: the Bulletproof Boys Scout generation and Beyond The Scene generation,” one fan tweeted of the beloved seven-member boy band. “As much as ‘bulletproof boyscouts’ has that 2013 nostalgia feel I actually like ‘beyond the scene’ as a meaning for BTS,” another wrote, and someone agreed: “Whatever makes the boys happy!”

when i went to sleep bts were bulletproof boy scouts but when i woke up they were beyond the scene what just happened — Mariella ♡ GA in bio (@foreheadjeon) July 5, 2017

if they're called beyond the scene, are we called sceneries pic.twitter.com/hEdsccOP0h — jyn (@vhseoks) July 5, 2017

It’s all part of a rebranding of the band’s identity. Along with the new meaning, they rolled out an updated logo, too, and their company Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement via Koreaboo that the changes were made with the fans in mind. “The new brand identity was the result of the members working almost a year with the best design consulting firms in Korea, while considering the fans’ opinions gained through a research company,” the company explained. Hey, it happens!

