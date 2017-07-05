Briana DeJesus: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Posts Adorable 1st Photo Of Baby Girl Stella Star

What a cutie! Briana DeJesus has finally shown off her newborn daughter to the world, and she is one gorgeous baby. Taking to social media, the ‘Teen Mom’ couldn’t help gushing about her little one, and it’s easy to see why!

Briana DeJesus, 23, is clearly a proud mom, and we do not blame her! The Teen Mom 2 star revealed her newborn baby girl Stella Star‘s first picture on July 4, and she could not be more precious! “My StellyBelly girl 😍,” Briana captioned the adorable photo, which was a closeup pic of the infant wrapped in a blanket. In the snapshot, Stella’s sleeping and is even wearing a tiny hat with a bow on it — SO cute!

But we’re sure Briana isn’t the only one excited about baby Stella’s arrival. After all, now Briana’s first child, daughter Nova Star DeJesus, 5, is a big sister! Briana announced Stella’s birth on the same day she was born, July 2, with a sweet Instagram post showing off Stella’s footprints. “What a blessing,” she captioned the photo. The newborn entered the world at 1:57 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces.

While Nova’s father is Briana’s ex Devoin Austin, Stella is the product of her relationship with new boyfriend, Luis. However, in a teaser for the new season of Teen Mom 2, Briana can be seen crying while telling her mom and sister that “[Luis] has been cheating on me this whole time, so I don’t know what I’m gonna do.” Yikes! Either way though, Briana has been raising Nova as a single parent and couldn’t be happier in her role as mom. And she seemed absolutely thrilled when she announced her second pregnancy back in January.

First announcing her pregnancy via Snapchat, the 23-year-old wrote, “Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July,” on her story. Since then, Briana has joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 after appearing on 16 & Pregnant and then Teen Mom 3, which only lasted for one season.

“I’ve spoken with most of the girls on the show. They’re excited to have me on. All those rumors going around the internet are completely false, none of us are beefing,” the reality star told US Weekly last month. “Of course, it might be hard for me to come into this new group of moms because I’m the newbie, so I can understand their feelings and if they’re concerned about me coming on, but I just want to help these girls and help the girls watching us.” Congrats again on your new addition, Briana!

