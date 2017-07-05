Blue Ivy Loves ‘Watching’ & ‘Talking’ To Twins: She’s Going To Be ‘Very Protective’ Of Them

Blue Ivy only became a big sis last month, but already she’s loving her new role! HL exclusively learned that, despite the twins being so young, Blue spends tons of time with them & even showers them with kisses!

Sounds like Blue Ivy, 5, already has this whole big sibling thing down pat! After parents Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, welcomed twins, rumored to be named Rumi and Sir Carter, last month, the youngster has adapted seamlessly to having a brother and sister. Even better, she seems absolutely infatuated with the twins, and we can’t wait to see their adorable relationship for ourselves! “Blue is in heaven!” a source close to Beyonce revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is loving being a big sister, and although the twins are still a little too small for her to have much hands-on contact with them, she loves watching them, kissing them, and talking to them.”

Is anyone else’s heart melting? “One thing is for sure,” our insider added. “Blue is going to be a very protective big sister!” Aw! As we previously reported, Blue has apparently been waiting for a younger sibling for quite a while now, so we can only imagine how thrilled she is about no longer being an only child. “Blue Ivy would love to have a sibling,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY back in January, before Bey’s February pregnancy announcement. “She loves sharing her toys with her friends and when she plays with her dolls she sometimes asks mommy and daddy to bring her a real baby girl or boy. She’d be a sweet and protective big sis either way.”

And while Beyonce and Jay have yet to officially confirm their newborns’ names, apparently, Blue actually helped name them back when they were still in the hospital dealing with “minor health issues.” “Blue Ivy is relishing the role as new big sister,” yet another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been keeping mommy company in the hospital and has even helped in the naming process of her new siblings.”

Confirming what we’ve heard, close friend of the Carters, La La Anthony, 38, dished to Andy Cohen, 49, on his hit talkshow Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, that Blue truly is psyched about her new big sis status. After attending Queen B and Jay’s push party in May, La La revealed to Andy that the rumors of Blue not wanting any siblings was definitely untrue! “Not at all,” she dished. “She’s very excited.”

