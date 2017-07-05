Did Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have A Secret Wedding? New Report Claims To Have ‘I Do’ Details

Everyone’s waiting to see when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will say ‘I Do,’ but is it more a case of ‘I Did’? These two musical lovebirds are reportedly already married, having tied the knot in a secret wedding!

When fans tune in to watch season 13 of The Voice, they better keep an eye on Blake Shelton’s hands. The 41-year-old country superstar might be sporting some brand new jewelry – specifically a wedding ring, as an insider tells Life & Style magazine that he and Gwen Stefani, 41, got married in secret! Though the two of them have experienced a rough patch at the start of 2017, the two “want to be together forever,” the source says, “so they decided to just do it.” So, wit family and a few close friends joining them in the backyard of Gwen’s home in Los Angeles, these Voice stars walked down the makeshift aisle to become man and wife.

The whole affair was “super low key,” according to the report. “Gwen didn’t want the day to be about what designer she was wearing or which other celebrities were there,” the insider tells Life & Style. “It was going to be a day about their love story and nothing else.” While Gwen wanted this reported wedding to solely about her love, she couldn’t go through with it without her sons – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 – being there. Blake, per the report, was totally down with this, as he had “special bracelets made for the entire family, which have a sweet drawing of all five of them in stick figures. It took Gwen by surprise and it just confirmed that she made the best decision to marry Blake.” However, a rep for Mr. Shelton tells HollywoodLife.com that this report of a secret wedding is simply “not true.”

Gwen reportedly wore a “cream, off-the-rack gown,” while Blake decided to go with his signature “casual cowboy style.” The two wrote their own vows, according to the report, which caused both Blake and Gwent to get very emotional. “Gwen…spoke about being so blessed to have found love again at this stage in her life. She didn’t believe in love after getting divorced, but Blake showed her a whole new world.” By the end of these vows, both Gwen and Blake reportedly had tears in their eyes as they said “I Do.”

The reception was “all Blake,” as he put together a country feast of fried chicken, corn on the cob, sliders, grilled cheese sandwiches and more. The cake was a symbol of Blake and Gwen’s love, as it mixed his favorite flavor – chocolate – and her favorite flavor – red velvet – into a dessert that was almost as sweet as their romance. Now, while this alleged ceremony took place in secret, there are plans for a “much larger church wedding later this year to make the marriage official,” the source tells Life & Style. At this planned event, Blake and Gwen will make sure the guest list is star-studded, inviting Alicia Keys, 36, Pharrell Williams, 44, Adam Levine, 38, Carson Daily, 44, and all of Blake’s friends from the country music world. Until then, they’ll keep carrying on in public like the incredible lovebirds that they are (while keeping their alleged marriage a secret.)

What do you think about Blake and Gwen reportedly getting married in secret, HollywoodLifers?