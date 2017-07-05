Why Blac Chyna Could Get Full Custody Of Dream After Rob Kardashian Posts Revenge Porn

Uh oh! Rob may lose the custody he has of Dream after posting nude photos of Chyna on Instagram on July 5, a California divorce attorney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Here’s why!

“Rob [Kardashian] may lose any custody he has of Dream as a result of his online rants this morning. Blac Chyna has cause to seek a domestic abuse restraining order against Rob for his abuse, harassment and stalking based on the posts he put up and what he is doing to her on social media. She can claim that she is being emotionally abused by his internet harassment by posting these pictures and continuing to talk about it, then a judge may grant a temporary restraining order forbidding Rob from posting online, texting her, seeing her or having any interaction, no contact,” California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And that’s not all. After that, “there would be a hearing based on his abusive behavior, where they would deal with child custody. If courts deemed Rob is an abuser, then he would be presumed not to be a good parent and if she is presumed to be a good parent, then Chyna has a bigger piece of leverage in the child custody battle. She would likely get 99.9% control of Dream, if she can prove that Rob is really abusive. Once that happens, she can take him to court to gain full custody of Dream and increase her child support payments substantially. This rant could cost Rob big time. Chyna may also tell a judge that Rob was physically abusive, as she alleged on Snapchat, and that will be enough for her to get sole legal and physical custody of Dream,” David adds. Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here.

As we previously told you, Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him before he posted nude photos of her — including her vagina — on Instagram on July 5. Rob also accused Blac of having a threesome with T.I. and Tiny, doing drugs, and using him to get back at Kylie for “stealing” Tyga from her. Later, he posted a video of Blac making out with another man, while claiming she had sex with several different men recently — in the bed they once shared together. It was a wild morning for Rob and Chyna, and unfortunately for him, there may be dire consequences ahead.

