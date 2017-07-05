Blac Chyna Accuses Rob Kardashian Of Beating Her After He Posts Wild Naked Photos

Blac Chyna has claimed that Rob Kardashian beat her in a shocking new Snapchat rant, and you can see it here. It all comes after Rob posted naked photos and a cheating video on his Instagram!

“Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen…u put [your] hand on me I swear on god…on my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian,” Blac Chyna, 28, wrote in a message posted to Snapchat on July 5. “The light will come to the light,” she added in warning. Whoa, we definitely didn’t see that coming. You can see her snaps below!

Chyna and Rob, 29, are currently at war on social media over the cheating and beating allegations. It all started when Rob posted a video on his Instagram of Chyna making out with rapper Rarri True, claiming that she cheated on him. “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of [expletive] me and then this dude right after. U need help,” he wrote. Rob went on to post graphic photos of Chyna’s vagina and breasts, confirming that the two are never, ever getting back together. Oh, man.

Chyna has since deleted the snaps from her account, but you can check out screengrabs below:

Meanwhile, fans are freaking out over the airing of dirty laundry. “Uh oh Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama….” one person tweeted along with a gif of someone reaching for a box of popcorn. “So Rob Kardashian is just going to expose Blac Chyna Like that on Instagram?” another wrote. Yep, it’s all really happening!

