Blac Chyna Trolls Rob Kardashian By Sending Him Video Of Her Making Out With Another Man

SAVAGE. Instead of spending July 4th with Rob Kardashian and their daughter, Dream, Blac Chyna found a new man to makeout with — and she sent the video to her ex! OMG!

Blac Chyna, 29, is not going to be happy about this. In what was a definitely an attempt to upset her ex, Rob Kardashian, 30, Blac sent a video of herself in a hot and heavy makeout session with another guy to his phone. It’s likely she didn’t expect him to save the video and upload it to his own Instagram account — which is exactly what he did. Is your jaw on the floor yet? Because it should be! Even better? Rob captioned the video by accusing Chyna of not wanting to spend time with their daughter. Yikes!

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he wrote. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help.” In the video, which you can watch below, Chyna is laying on top of the mystery man as he kisses her cheek. She looks into the camera on her phone briefly before turning to press her lips to the guy, and you can hear her moaning. Needless to say, this video was NOT what Rob was expecting to see when he saw a text from Chyna on his phone. Maybe these two will finally quit each other now!

According to Rob, the guy Chyna is kissing is a rapper named Rarri True. He has over 60,000 followers on Instagram, though it’s unclear how many of those followers came after Rob tagged him during his anti-Chyna rant.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of this crazy video of Blac cheating on Rob and sending him the video? Comment below, let us know!