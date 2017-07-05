Blac Chyna’s ‘New Man’ Is Begging Rob Kardashian For Money To Take Care Of Her — See His ‘Receipts’

This just keeps getting more awkward! Rob Kardashian is claiming that the guy Blac Chyna cheated with, Rarri True, has been hitting him up for cash because he can’t afford the lavish lifestyle Chyna wants.

Rob Kardashian, 30, is going off on a ruthless Instagram rant against his ex, Blac Chyna, 29. But, Chyna isn’t the only target of Rob’s wrath. Now he’s flat out putting her new guy on blast, too! The rapper, seemingly calling himself Rarri True, has allegedly been texting Rob — so he screen grabbed them and put them on his Instagram account. The problem with that? In the text messages, the ones that are allegedly from Rarri are all about how to make money off of his romp with Chyna. Awkward.

“Just kno imma hold u to yo word u gotta bring my net worth up or it’s beef,” the text that Rob posted reads. along with a handful of emojis. “500k plus. Bet lets turn up.” Rob captioned the grab with, “Here are more messages from the dude that Chyna had in the bed we made our baby in. The house that I pay for. The bed we lay our daughter in and this fool trying to ask me for money to help him pay bills that he can’t afford.” As the lengthy caption goes on, Rob points out that Rarri’s Instagram bio reads “Broke Boys” in it, and then claims that the rapper threatened to “expose Chyna” if he didn’t get the money he was allegedly asking for. Wow.

Rob has been posting numerous screen grabs on his Instagram account, but has been deleting them just as quickly. Thankfully, HollywoodLife.com has our own grabs off of Rob’s Instagram which you can check out for yourself in the gallery above. Please know that HollywoodLife.com has also reached out to reps for both Rob and Chyna regarding this nasty Instagram blowout.

