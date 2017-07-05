‘Big Brother’s Paola Shea Slams Viewers For Saying She Looks Like Alex Ow: That’s ‘Racist’

The drama about what Jessica Graf called Alex Ow in the ‘Big Brother’ house has spread outside the temptation doors. Season 16’s Paola Shea, who was referred to as ‘Pao Pao’ during her season, just revealed she’s not happy!

In a recent episode Big Brother, Jessica Graf referred to Alex Ow, an Asian American houseguest on this season as “Pao Pao” — the same nickname given to season 16’s Paola Shea. While the houseguests all explained to Alex that it wasn’t because she was Asian, but because they really did look alike and play a similar game, it seemed to be okay. But not to Paola. “I do not look like Alex, so stop comparing me to her,” the DJ, 30, said in a Twitter video posted on July 1. “We’re two different people, and this is, like, some racist sh-t that you guys are doing.”

Stop comparing me to Alex! pic.twitter.com/CQeraCrazr — DJ Paola Shea (@paolashea) July 1, 2017

The controversy actually began inside the house when Megan Lowder thought Jessica said “panda” not “Pao Pao,” and told Alex that Jessica was making a racist slur. After Jessica cleared the air, many houseguests went off on Megan for starting drama — Megan left the house that evening, citing PTSD symptoms from her time in the Navy, that were triggered when she was being attacked.

Paola has been going back and forth on social media with many fans after the episode aired, and then took to Instagram to clear the air. “I just wanted to voice out my opinion because the media and tabloids can twist things around. I’m not trying to call Jessica racist,” she wrote in her post. “I just think that it’s inappropriate for her and the entire house to refer to Alex as me, just because we are both from Asian descent. I know that we have similar personality traits but we are completely different people. That is my view on things, you guys can voice out your own opinion and I will not get offended.”

