Paris Fashion Week Best Dressed: Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid & More

Très chic in Paris! Our fave stars skipped across the pond to take in the couture shows, all while showing off some serious stellar looks on their own as they sat in the front row and hit the party circuit. See who dressed to impress and VOTE for your fave look.

No rest for the glam! While here in the states we were all about celebrating the Fourth of July, our fave celebs turned up in Paris where they totally turned heads with their high-fashion looks, all while taking in the couture shows. From the front row to the runway and, of course, the parties, all of the fashion was next level. While a slew of celebs were sitting pretty in the front row, major models dazzled on the runway — and you can see all the action right here.

One of our fave looks had to be on Kristen Stewart, who attended the Chanel Haute Couture show and dazzled in a strapless sequin jumpsuit, all while showing off her shaved head — it was edgy, stylish and chic! Also in attendance was Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne, and the three stars were totally twinning with their shaved heads. Lily Collins was also at the show, where she looked effortless and cool in jeans.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner turned up the heat at a slew of runway shows, and our fave had to be Alexandre Vauthier, where Bella opened the show in a sleek and sexy turtleneck before changing into a plunging, sequin dress — it was H-O-T.

While we loved all these looks, there’s way more where they came from. See who else dressed to impress in Paris and VOTE for which look you loved the most.