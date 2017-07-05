Bella Thorne Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves In Racy Patriotic Bodysuit — Party Pics

Talk about sexy celebrations! Bella Thorne showed off her best moves during her July 4th celebrations! The actress put her cleavage on display in a tiny patriotic bodysuit and she’s never looked hotter! See her party pics!

Bella Thorne, 19, had one wild Fourth of July! The actress partied the day away with her close friends, including her sister, Dani Thorne, 24. She rocked a sexy, red white and blue, cut-out bodysuit and she wasn’t afraid to show off her dance moves on Snapchat, either. Bella shared numerous snaps where she danced seductively and even flirted with her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, who was also at the party. Take a look at her candid pics in our above gallery!

The Famous In Love star stuck her tongue out for the camera and even bared her booty in her sexy corset. She admittedly “stalked” her ex, while she followed him around on Snapchat. “Go away,” Gregg said to Bella in the snaps. She lathered him in glitter, a style staple of hers, while she pined over him. So, what’s going on with the overly-friendly exes?

Well, although the pair ended their relationship [in summer 2016] after nearly one year together, Gregg and Bella have been spending a ton of time together in 2017. They spent Memorial Day together, and she’s even showed up to his soccer games in LA to support him on the sidelines.

Bella and Gregg’s Fourth of July celebrations came right after he cozied up to Justin Bieber‘s ex fling Sahara Ray, 24, on June 2! The two spent some time holding hands at a restaurant in LA, and they appeared to be more than just friends. However, neither Gregg or Sahara have spoken out about the PDA photos. Click here to see the snaps!

Meanwhile, Bella’s been spending a lot of time with her PDA pal, Scott Disick, 34. After the pair partied in Cannes in May 2017, for the annual film festival, they were spotted FaceTiming each other on July 3. However, Scott was also seen partying it up with multiple bikini-clad women in Miami for the holiday. So, maybe that’s why Bella got together with Gregg for the fourth. We’ll have to see who she decides to cozy up to next. But, in the meantime, you can enjoy her Fourth of July snaps, above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Bella should date?